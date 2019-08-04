‘GUD’ party seeking to replace ‘divisive’ constitution

A new political party, the Guyana United Democratic (GUD) party, was yesterday launched and according to the founder Roopnarine Persaud, among their focus is replacing the divisive Constitution and designing one that is for the Guyanese people.

Close friends, family and supporters, estimated at about 30 persons, gathered at the Grand Coastal Hotel last night for the launching of the party. The leadership team of eight, who were identified in a brochure, is comprised solely of persons of Indian heritage.

The presidential candidate is Ramroop Jiwanram while Co-Assistant Secretaries Nicola Ince and Jishnu Misir, Co-Chairman Rohan Mohabir, and Deputy Co-Chairman and Ombudsman Rev Seopaul Singh make up the remainder of the leadership team. Samaroo Moonasar and Parbattie Bernard were identified as being members of the Board of Trustees…..