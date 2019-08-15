Ministry erred, Shanomae Milling is top CAPE student

The Ministry of Education today clarified that the 2019 top student for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in Guyana is Shanomae Milling of St. Rose’s High School who wrote 11 units and achieved nine grade ones and two grade twos.

The Ministry of Education in a release today congratulated Milling on her outstanding achievement.

“We do apologise for the anomaly regarding the top position. However, this should not distract from the excellent and historical performance by our students this year at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and CAPE assessments.”

Yesterday, the ministry has said that Michael Bhopaul was the top CAPE student.

The results for Milling are as follows:

Applied Mathematics Unit 1 – Grade 1

Caribbean Studies Unit 1 – Grade 1

Environmental Science Unit 1 – Grade 1

Physics Unit 1 – Grade 1

Biology Unit 2 – Grade 1

Chemistry Unit 2 – Grade 1

Pure Mathematics Unit 2 – Grade 1

Physics Unit 2 – Grade 1

Physical Education and Sports Unit 2 – Grade 1

Communication Studies Unit 1 – Grade 2

Applied Mathematics Unit 2 – Grade 2