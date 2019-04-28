 Trinidad: Five killed on bloody Friday

(Trinidad Guardian) A Cunupia woman was chopped to death on Friday night in one of five murders that occurred on Friday night across the country.
Bassie Sooknanan, 53, of Persad Avenue, Mon Plasir Road, was reportedly killed by a close male relative at around 10.40 pm.
Neighbours called the police after hearing a violent altercation at Sooknanan’s home. When officers arrived, they found her lifeless body in a pool of blood and the male relative, also aged 53, lying nearby bleeding from stab wounds to the neck.
The man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt.Hope, where he received emergency treatment. He was warded in a critical condition up to late yesterday.
Sooknanan was a housewife and mother of two sons aged 26 and 24. Her relatives were reluctant to speak yesterday but neighbours expressed shock over the incident.
In another incident, police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a group of people at a house in St James on Friday, killing a teenager and wounding another man.
The victim has been identified as Kurlan Gunn, 16.
The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Friday while the victim was liming with a group of men at a house located behind the St. James Amphitheatre.
The injured man, who has not been identified, was shot in the neck and is being treated at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
In a separate incident, at around 10.30 pm at Espinet Street, Laventille, police officers responded to a report of gunshots had been fired at the occupants of a car.
Anson Jacob Lewis, also known as Bulls, was seated in his car with his girlfriend when an unknown gunman began shooting at them. Lewis tried to drive away but the vehicle hit a curb and overturned. He died at the scene.
His girlfriend’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
In third fatal shooting, officers from the Northern Division ERP on mobile patrol responded to report of gunshots being heard First Private Road, Mt. Dor, Champs Fleurs. When they arrived at the scene at around 11 pm, they found Kerron “Yankee” Primus lying in a pool of blood near the David Nakhid Recreation Ground.
The officers followed a trail of blood to a house at First Private Road where they found several shell casings at the back of the property. No one was in the house.
The fourth murder took place just after midnight at Crown Trace, Enterprise, in Chaguanas where following reports of loud explosions, officers found Keron “Chip” Jack, 27, lying dead in the road. He had been shot several times.
Investigations are continuing into all the incidents.
Comments