Venezuelan woman shot dead in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A Venezuelan woman was shot and killed early Saturday.

Two men were involved in the killing.

Evelyn Mata Rojas, 29, was shot dead in Waterloo.

She was found bleeding from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex at Ojar Maharaj Extension, Waterloo Rd Carapichaima.

At around 3.10a.m a resident was preparing to go to work when he observed Rojas outside the building clad in a pink floral top and white short pants.

There was a commotion, then an explosion, police were told. Residents looked out and saw two men walking out of the compound.

Rojas was shot to chest and died at the scene.

On May 5, a Venezuelan woman, who left behind her three young children to visit a male relative in Trinidad, was knifed to death at an apartment in Princes Town.

The woman, who died at Princes Town District Hospital, was identified as 26-year-old Katherine Diaz. Diaz, who came from Tucupita, arrived in Trinidad by boat seven days ago and was working at a bar in Princes Town.

Her estranged husband has been charged with her murder.