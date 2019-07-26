Hackers hit 6 Trinidad gov’t websites

(Trinidad Guardian) Websites belonging to the Ministry of National Security and the Minister of the Attorney General were among several government websites targetted by Brazilian hackers Thursday.
People attempting to visit the Ministry of National Security and Immigration websites around midday were greeted with images posted by ‘VandaTheGod’, a Brazilian-based cyber team that specialises in hacking websites and posting political messages.
Minister of National Security Stuart Young said he was made aware of the hack.
“The Ministry of National Security’s website, as well as Immigration’s website, were hacked. There are currently investigations with respect to where this hacking could have taken place from and we have shut down the website as you would imagine until we are able to secure them and understand if anything has happened,” said Minister Young during the Post-Cabinet Press Briefing.
The minister said that no critical information had been compromised by the attack.
“I would like to assure the public that there is no real damage done. These websites don’t get into our operating systems, these websites are not going to affect the records at National Security….certainly not the records at immigration either. So there is no reason for us to be overly concerned about an intentional attack on data that exists in those two very important places…National Security and the division of Immigration which is a division of National Security,” said Minister Young.
The hackers placed a Youtube link to Brazilian comedy rock band Mamonas Assassinas’s 1995 song Pelados em Santos on the Ministry of National Security website.
However, after the media briefing, more government websites were targeted.
The websites of the Ministry of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Education, National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited and Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago’s website were also hacked by the group.
Those websites, like the Ministry of National Security website before, was taken offline yesterday afternoon.
The words “Join the revolution, tell your corrupt government to (expletive) off” were placed on those pages.
The hackers listed the vandalised websites on their Twitter feed.
That feed also lists other websites in the United States and Brazil which were similarly hacked recently.
