Hackers hit 6 Trinidad gov’t websites

A Twitter post by Brazilian hackers, VandaTheGod, displays the image that was placed on the home page of the Ministry of National Security yesterday. The ministry was among six State entities hacked on Thursday.
(Trinidad Guardian) Web­sites be­long­ing to the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and the Min­is­ter of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al were among sev­er­al gov­ern­ment web­sites tar­get­ted by Brazil­ian hack­ers Thursday.

Peo­ple at­tempt­ing to vis­it the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and Im­mi­gra­tion web­sites around mid­day were greet­ed with im­ages post­ed by ‘Van­daThe­God’, a Brazil­ian-based cy­ber team that spe­cialis­es in hack­ing web­sites and post­ing po­lit­i­cal mes­sages.

Min­is­ter of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Stu­art Young said he was made aware of the hack.

“The Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty’s web­site, as well as Im­mi­gra­tion’s web­site, were hacked. There are cur­rent­ly in­ves­ti­ga­tions with re­spect to where this hack­ing could have tak­en place from and we have shut down the web­site as you would imag­ine un­til we are able to se­cure them and un­der­stand if any­thing has hap­pened,” said Min­is­ter Young dur­ing the Post-Cab­i­net Press Brief­ing.

The min­is­ter said that no crit­i­cal in­for­ma­tion had been com­pro­mised by the at­tack.

“I would like to as­sure the pub­lic that there is no re­al dam­age done. These web­sites don’t get in­to our op­er­at­ing sys­tems, these web­sites are not go­ing to af­fect the records at Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty….cer­tain­ly not the records at im­mi­gra­tion ei­ther. So there is no rea­son for us to be over­ly con­cerned about an in­ten­tion­al at­tack on da­ta that ex­ists in those two very im­por­tant places…Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and the di­vi­sion of Im­mi­gra­tion which is a di­vi­sion of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty,” said Min­is­ter Young.

The hack­ers placed a Youtube link to Brazil­ian com­e­dy rock band Ma­monas As­sas­si­nas’s 1995 song Pela­dos em San­tos on the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty web­site.

How­ev­er, af­ter the me­dia brief­ing, more gov­ern­ment web­sites were tar­get­ed.

The web­sites of the Min­istry of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al, the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion, Na­tion­al En­tre­pre­neur­ship De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed and Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Au­thor­i­ty of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s web­site were al­so hacked by the group.

Those web­sites, like the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty web­site be­fore, was tak­en of­fline yes­ter­day af­ter­noon.

The words “Join the rev­o­lu­tion, tell your cor­rupt gov­ern­ment to (ex­ple­tive) off” were placed on those pages.

The hack­ers list­ed the van­dalised web­sites on their Twit­ter feed.

That feed al­so lists oth­er web­sites in the Unit­ed States and Brazil which were sim­i­lar­ly hacked re­cent­ly.

