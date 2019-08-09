Trinidad business lobby hires ex-FBI agent to lead anti-gang unit

(Trinidad Guardian) A crack-shot team of anti-crime experts has been hired by a business lobby group to assist the T&T Police Service in dismantling and prosecuting criminal gangs who have been linked to the majority of murders in the country.
Leading the charge is former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Special Agent Robert Clark, who has been credited with bringing Los Angeles’ burgeoning gang wars to a halt in 2014 with his unique initiatives.
Clark was hired by a group of private-sector business people — The T&T Citizens Alliance Against Crime — seven months ago to partner with the TTPS. The T&T Chamber of Commerce, along with several NGOs and private sector companies, are members of this group which was formed in December 2018.
There is a proposal to employ Clark as a senior officer of the Police Service to operate his own specialised unit, according to correspondence shared among members of the group.
In a telephone interview with Guardian Media yesterday from California, Clark said the team hired by the Alliance has come up with crime-fighting and crime prevention programmes tailor-made to combat T&T’s spiralling crime rate, especially the out-of-control gang wars.
The murder count for the first seven months of the year has surpassed 300 and last month there were 24 killings in just one week. The situation prompted this newspaper to lead a call for decisive action.
Clark, who served as a consultant in Central America for several years after he retired from the FBI in 2016, said this new initiative will make a difference because unlike the recommendations made by foreign consultants in the past, these have been “right-sized” for T&T.
Clark was introduced to this country’s crime scourge in 2017 when he visited as a part of a group of consultants attending a security conference. He served in the FBI for 20 years and was credited with leading the FBI’s 2014 programme to rid Los Angeles of its gang problems.
Acting on behalf of the Alliance, Clark has so far trained 45 local police officers in one of the first phases of a local programme to educate children about human trafficking.
“We have right-sized all of the strategies we have for T&T to make them applicable to the country and the culture, as well as the TTPS infrastructure and abilities. We have not only looked at this in terms of strategies and actionable items but we have also looked at training and equipment as well as a mentorship programme, identifying those progressive and proactive leaders within the TTPS who can be a part of really absorbing these initiatives,” Clark told Guardian Media.
CIA expert among multi-faceted team
In the document obtained by Guardian Media, the Alliance identified Clark and Inspector Ray Festino of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and CSI detective Damon Martin as partners to the Alliance.
“We hired six consultants to work with the Commissioner of Police and the TTPS to develop programmes and plans to assist re: the reduction in crime. This was expanded to eight consultants, which included the following Clark, CIA expert in the field of intelligence Dr. Hans Mumm, former Attorney General of California & Congressman Dan Lungren, LAPD Detective Cedric Washington, Chief Bill Carter of Inglewood School district, Human Trafficking expert Dr Stephany Powell of Journey Out in California,” the document stated.
There was, however, no information on how much this initiative would cost and who was footing the bill.
The goal of the Alliance is to develop a plan to reduce the homicide rate and improve the detection rate, according to the document.
“Robert Clark led a joint programme between the FBI and LAPD; they developed a cold case unit, solved over 650 cases and took the clearance rate to 85%. Robert developed over 12 best practices within the FBI and these are now implemented nationally and internationally,” it continued.
According to the Alliance, Clark has been received with open arms by the TTPS.
In an interview yesterday, Alliance founder Nigel Salina was in high praise of Commissioner Gary Griffith.
“All kudos to the CoP. He is making a difference,” Salina said.
He pointed out that there has never been a collaboration of this type between the private sector and police before in T&T.
The document from the Alliance stated that Clark will be appointed as a Senior Superintendent in the TTPS in the coming weeks, but both Salina and Clark were hesitant to confirm whether this was true.
“I’ve heard that but that would be a question better answered by the CoP or Nigel. They would know the answer,” Clark said.
When asked, Salina said, “That is speculation. We are hoping that this will happen.”
Griffith was contacted on Tuesday for comment but deferred questions to the TTPS’ communications department.
Although a list of questions was sent via email on Tuesday, there was no response up until press time on Wednesday.
