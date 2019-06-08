Mocha/Arcadia bridge being replaced

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has commenced reconstruction of a bridge at Mocha/Arcadia, East Bank Demerara. The previous wooden structure bridge is being replaced by a concrete bridge. During a community outreach in November of 2017, then Junior Minister of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson had promised the residents to replace the wooden bridge. Residents had highlighted that the bridge was deteriorating. Stabroek News understands that the bridge was closed off from public use by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council a few weeks ago due to its deteriorating state. (David Papannah photo)