Photos Time for a trim? Time for a trim? Overgrown weeds along the Rupert Craig Highway. (Terrence Thompson photo) By Terrence Thompson 1 min ago SHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson (at left) speaking with Sophia residents Comments More in Photos Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson (at left) speaking with Sophia residents By Stabroek News Sailing in style! By David Papannah Mocha/Arcadia bridge being replaced By David Papannah Comments