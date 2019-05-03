Sports

Rain saves U17 after Algoo’s 175

Man-of-the-match Alex Algoo receives his award from a representative of Hand-in-Hand.

Select Under-17 were saved from certain defeat as consistent rain only allowed 10 minutes of play in the final two sessions of the final day in the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 Inter-County tournament at Everest Cricket Club yesterday, ensuring that a rampant Berbice side was held to a draw.

Berbice resumed on 292-4 and went on to close on 404-5 from 86 overs before a burst from Leon Swamy condemned Under-17 to 32-3 heading into lunch. But with rain taking over the day’s play, they returned for just 10 minutes during which they moved to 39-3 from 13 overs before play was called off.

Man-of-the-match Alex Algoo resumed the day on 119 and took the bowlers to the cleaners on his way to 175. The left-handed batsman faced 237 balls in his five-hour innings that saw him hitting four more sixes to bring his total to seven in addition to 10 fours…..

