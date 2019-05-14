Sports

Sinclair leads Berbice to 6-wicket win over Essequibo

Junior Sinclair dabs to point to bring up his half century (Romario Samaroo photo)

A comprehensive all-round performance from Junior Sinclair ensured Berbice defeat Essequibo by six wickets in the first round of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 50-overs tournament at the Albion Sports Complex ground yesterday.

After play was delayed by 20 minutes due to a light shower, Inter-County cricket returned to the Ancient County after a 13-year hiatus with Essequibo winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Essequibo struggled to construct partnerships and  they were eventually rolled over for 123 in 42.4 overs…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

FIFA Forward Project officially commissioned

By

FIFA Conference on Development kicks off today

By

Beaten again!

By

Comments

Trending