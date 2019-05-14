Sinclair leads Berbice to 6-wicket win over Essequibo

A comprehensive all-round performance from Junior Sinclair ensured Berbice defeat Essequibo by six wickets in the first round of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 50-overs tournament at the Albion Sports Complex ground yesterday.
After play was delayed by 20 minutes due to a light shower, Inter-County cricket returned to the Ancient County after a 13-year hiatus with Essequibo winning the toss and electing to bat first.
Essequibo struggled to construct partnerships and they were eventually rolled over for 123 in 42.4 overs…..
