Battle royale!

Jason Holder’s men will face an uphill battle today against a powerful Indian side as both teams kick-start their ICC World Test Championships campaign.

The ICC World Test Championship has nine Test-playing nations competing over a two-year period, with a final between the two top nations to be played in 2021.

Bilateral series remains the key component in the Championship but for the first time, points are up for grabs in each match meaning there are no “dead rubbers”.

The challenge for Windies comes in the face of the obvious variance in the professional quality between the two sides which is evident on the MRF ICC rankings.