Needed – A Nation of Chekhovs

Guyana is in the midst of a bitter and divisive struggle. Unfortunately what is perceived to be at stake is not the winning of an election but the holding of power by one “side” or the other. Given this state of affairs, considerations objectively all-important, such as the Constitution and the National Good, are seen as not all-important anymore—“Power for us” is the be-all and end-all of political life.

But that way pursued will have a most inglorious, impoverishing and discreditable end you can be absolutely sure, oil or no oil. The only hope is that enough Guyanese of good will and good sense will be found to restore faith in what is indeed all-important…..