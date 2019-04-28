Tabebuia pentaphylla commonly called Pink Poui is native to South America.
Pink Poui trees are planted throughout the Caribbean and South America to provide shade on sidewalks and avenues.
Pink Poui are in bloom all week. Clusters of pink trumpet-like flowers can be seen on these trees and when they fall to the ground, they form a carpet, which is an amazing sight to behold…..
