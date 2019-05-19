Dealing with death

Whether they were a close relative or distant friend, we have all lost someone at some point in our lives. A death is never easy.

We grow up knowing that death is inevitable and as much as we may try to brace ourselves for its “arrival,” we are never truly prepared; the simple truth is that we are emotional creatures and it hurts when a loved one has gone to sleep forever.

One can look at death from many different perspectives and perhaps these might serve in helping to cope with the loss of a beloved person. Whether we choose to look at death from a scientific, religious or philosophical perspective, the one thing we can all agree on is that life is a spectrum and just as there is a beginning, there must also be an end.

Scientists would have us believe that when we die, we simply cease to be and that we lose consciousness the moment our brain stops to function. Religion, on the other hand, suggests that there might be life after death, with whether we go to heaven, live on an earthly paradise or are simply reincarnated depending on the way we live our lives while on earth…..