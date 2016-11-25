Technical assistance offers in gas and gold sectors flow from Bolivia congress
Guyana's participation in the November 16 – 19 Twenty-Second Bolivian Geological Congress in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia has opened up possibilities for the country to secure external support for the creation of an oil and gas industry, as well as the consolidation of the goldmining industry, Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes has told Stabroek Business.
