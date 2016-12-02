Small Business Bureau training bill tops $140M from 2013 to October 2016

The training component of the GRIF-funded Micro and Small Enterprise (MSED) Project has, since its launch in 2013, cost $141,138,180 (US$643,800).

During the almost four years (2013 to October 2016) since the programme has been on stream the Bureau has provided training for 1,318 persons in more than 15 disciplines.

A breakdown of the annual training expenditure by the Bureau indicates that it expended $2,045,000 during 2013; $14,945,500 in 2014; $10,166,000 in 2015 and $113,981,680 in 2016, up to October. The Bureau said it projects spending $132,944,700 on training next year.

Training provided by the Bureau is a component of the Business Development Services segment of the project since the overall objective is not only to provide access to finance but also “to ensure that small businesses are equipped with the requisite skills” including business management and technical skills, according to an official document released to this newspaper by the Bureau.

Up to October this year the Bureau had utilised the services of 12 approved training institutions: the Critchlow Labour College, Cerulean Inc, Management Options Inc, Ruimveldt Life Improvement Centre, ActionCoach, Interweave Solutions, Guyana School of Agriculture, EMPRETEC, Generation Next, Roadside Baptist Church Skills Training Centre, Kuru Kuru Cooperative College and Partners of the Americas. Training has been provided in a number of areas including climate smart agriculture; generic business management; vocational skills including cookery, sewing, leather craft, photography, cake decoration, graphic design and fabric design.

The Bureau said that each of the trainers would have would have submitted proposals outlining offerings, facilitators, and pricing which are included in Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Bureau. All MOUs receive the imprimatur of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The Bureau said that at the inception it first signed on EMPRETEC then Partners of the Americas. Earlier this year, it added a further 10 trainers to its list. The document seen by this newspaper indicates that trainers who have not tapped into the programme among the 12 currently enlisted will have an opportunity to do so during 2017.

Having focused on training for a period in excess of three years the Bureau is now challenged to provide evidence of positive outcomes in terms of learnt skills being transformed into job-creation or the consolidation of existing businesses.

From January to October this year the Bureau had provided training for a total of 613 persons from both coastal and hinterland regions of the country.

Information regarding the Bureau’s training regime since 2013 was released to this newspaper after it had sought clarification on questions raised with regard to its training costs based on limited information received with regard to courses run in September this year. Calculations made available to this newspaper indicated that the costs for photography and videography training were listed at $195,213 and $190,227 per person, whilst for training in cookery and sewing it cost $184,213 and $150,627 per person.

The Stabroek Business was unable to determine the duration of these courses. However, in response to questions, the Bureau’s Credit Guarantee Fund Manager Gillian Griffith told this newspaper that several factors, including the location in which the training was held and the logistical considerations including the movement of training equipment contributed to the final costs.