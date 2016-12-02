Small Business Bureau training bill tops $140M from 2013 to October 2016

The training component of the GRIF-funded Micro and Small Enterprise (MSED) Project has, since its launch in 2013, cost $141,138,180 (US$643,800).

During the almost four years (2013 to October 2016) since the programme has been on stream the Bureau has provided training for 1,318 persons in more than 15 disciplines.

A breakdown of the annual training expenditure by the Bureau indicates that it expended $2,045,000 during 2013; $14,945,500 in 2014; $10,166,000 in 2015 and $113,981,680 in 2016, up to October. The Bureau said it projects spending $132,944,700 on training next year.

Participants in a Small Business Bureau awareness and training session in Region Nine.
Participants in a Small Business Bureau awareness and training session in Region Nine.

Training provided by the Bureau is a component of the Business Development Services segment of the project since the overall objective is not only to provide access to finance but also “to ensure that small businesses are equipped with the requisite skills” including business management and technical skills, according to an official document released to this newspaper by the Bureau.

Up to October this year the Bureau had utilised the services of 12 approved training institutions: the Critchlow Labour College, Cerulean Inc, Management Options Inc, Ruimveldt Life Improvement Centre, ActionCoach, Interweave Solutions, Guyana School of Agriculture, EMPRETEC, Generation Next, Roadside Baptist Church Skills Training Centre, Kuru Kuru Cooperative College and Partners of the Americas. Training has been provided in a number of areas including climate smart agriculture; generic business management; vocational skills including cookery, sewing, leather craft, photography, cake decoration, graphic design and fabric design.

The Bureau said that each of the trainers would have would have submitted proposals outlining offerings, facilitators, and pricing which are included in Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with the Bureau. All MOUs receive the imprimatur of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The Bureau said that at the inception it first signed on EMPRETEC then Partners of the Americas. Earlier this year, it added a further 10 trainers to its list. The document seen by this newspaper indicates that trainers who have not tapped into the programme among the 12 currently enlisted will have an opportunity to do so during 2017.

Having focused on training for a period in excess of three years the Bureau is now challenged to provide evidence of positive outcomes in terms of learnt skills being transformed into job-creation or the consolidation of existing businesses.

From January to October this year the Bureau had provided training for a total of 613 persons from both coastal and hinterland regions of the country.

Information regarding the Bureau’s training regime since 2013 was released to this newspaper after it had sought clarification on questions raised with regard to its training costs based on limited information received with regard to courses run in September this year. Calculations made available to this newspaper indicated that the costs for photography and videography training were listed at $195,213 and $190,227 per person, whilst for training in cookery and sewing it cost $184,213 and $150,627 per person.

The Stabroek Business was unable to determine the duration of these courses. However, in response to questions, the Bureau’s Credit Guarantee Fund Manager Gillian Griffith told this newspaper that several factors, including the location in which the training was held and the logistical considerations including the movement of training equipment contributed to the final costs.

More in Business

Kelvin Craig

Shadehouse producers review successes of Japanese-funded project

default placeholder

Inclusive growth and development

default placeholder

The future begins now

default placeholder

Action plan for improved investment climate to be rolled out over next two years

Acting Director of the Food and Drugs Department Marlan Cole

Food and Drugs Director grateful budget acknowledges department’s importance

default placeholder

 Courtyard Mall offering seasonal outlet for creative arts, theatre, music

default placeholder

The importance of the Statement of Cash Flows

default placeholder

Market prices

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  4. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161202img_0112

Major search

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Canje Pheasant painting

President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day

Cordial relations: Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (right) and PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee greeting each other at Parliament yesterday. (Photo by Keno George)

Cordial relations

The route march in progress (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GDF route march

image

Farewell to Chinese Ambassador