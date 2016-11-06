A profile in spending (Conclusion)

Broad categories

The profile of the Guyanese consumer can be determined by the amount of money that they spend and the things that they spend it on. They spend all the money that they earn and much more. Some might think of them as profligate spenders. It is one of several ways in which to identify the characteristics of the Guyanese consumer. Other ways include looking at what they buy, how they buy it and how often they buy the identifiable goods and services. The effort here will not have all the details and specificity that a true marketing study or survey will provide. The data that this article is relying on exists at an aggregate level and identifies broad categories of items. The level and type of consumer spending depend largely on the amount of money that people have or can gain access to through the credit system.