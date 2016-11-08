Will the Latino vote save Hillary Clinton and defeat Trump?

If Hillary Clinton wins the November 8 elections, it will be because most Americans decided that it’s better to have a president who mishandles her emails than one whose mercurial personality would make it dangerous to put him in charge of the nuclear button.

Conversely, if Donald Trump wins the elections, it will be because Clinton is a non-charismatic politician, and because — after eight years of a Democrat in the White House — most Americans vote for a change, even if things are going relatively well in the country. Traditionally, in American politics, it is extremely difficult for the same party to win three elections in a row.

But, either way, the Hispanic vote — while very important — may