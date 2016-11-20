Confronting power

Most people are cowards. Most people don’t want to trouble trouble lest trouble troubles them. Most people go with the flow even when the flow becomes alarmingly steeped in sewage. Most people fear bullies and thugs and avoid standing up to them for the sake of an easy life. Most people avoid confrontation because it is unpleasant. Most people like to persuade themselves that what is vicious must have a reasonable cause and therefore should be understood and accommodated, that what threatens human decency will soon go away, that what is evil is not so evil after all.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.