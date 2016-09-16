Secondary school students tour PM’s residence

Students of several secondary schools in Georgetown were the first to visit the official residence of the Prime Minister as the Heritage Building was today, officially opened, GINA said.

The teachers and students of the Bel Air Primary, Central High and Cummings Lodge Secondary schools were greeted by Sita Nagamootoo, wife of the Prime Minister upon their arrival at the Main Street, Heritage Building.

“I think it is only fitting that we allow our children to come in and walk through and see what a heritage building looks like… this is education month, and I think if the children had the opportunity they are now having to visit this residence, they will be having the opportunity to view a lot of antique items and they will get to understand more about their history,” Nagamootoo told the Government Information Agency.