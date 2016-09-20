Cuba volleyball players found guilty of aggravated rape in Finland
HELSINKI, (Reuters) – Five volleyball players from the Cuban national team were found guilty today of aggravated rape while they were in the country in July for a World League tournament prior to the Rio Olympics.
Finnish district court charged six men with the crime, which took place in the city of Tampere, at the hotel where the team was staying. One was found not guilty.
The court sentenced four of the men to five years in prison, and the fifth to three and a half years. All the men denied the charge.
More in Regional News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Corriverton blaze leaves 15 homeless
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments