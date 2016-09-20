Cuba volleyball players found guilty of aggravated rape in Finland

HELSINKI, (Reuters) – Five volleyball players from the Cuban national team were found guilty today of aggravated rape while they were in the country in July for a World League tournament prior to the Rio Olympics.

Finnish district court charged six men with the crime, which took place in the city of Tampere, at the hotel where the team was staying. One was found not guilty.

The court sentenced four of the men to five years in prison, and the fifth to three and a half years. All the men denied the charge.