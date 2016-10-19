Sir Hilary should not have apologised — UWI lecturer

(Jamaica Gleaner) Dr Christopher Ogunsalu, the outspoken Montego Bay-based University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer, says Sir Hilary Beckles, the university’s vice-chancellor, made a big mistake last week when he apologised for an earlier declaration by William Iton, the university’s registrar, that the university is not answerable to the Jamaican Parliament.

“Mr Iton, as the over-all administrator, must protect the interest of the Mona campus and prevent political infiltration … . If this (political infiltration) is to happen, it will spread like wildfire,” said Ogunsalu, a Nigeria-born naturalised Jamaican.

“As a university that was set up by the Royal Charter in 1962, the University of the West Indies, a public autonomous university, which is serving 17 countries in the English-speaking Caribbean, is not to be controlled by the Parliament of each of these individual countries, despite the fact that they contribute money for the education of the Caribbean Community,” continues Ogunsalu. “If this were to happen, the UWI will be speaking 17 educational languages.”

William Iton
William Iton

In a letter signed by Iton last week, the UWI rejected a request to appear before Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC), telling the PAAC to get whatever information it was seeking about how the university uses government funds from representatives on the university’s finance committee.

However, a day later, Beckles apologised on behalf of the university, saying the letter was “misunderstood” and that the university “is keen and willing to appear before the PAAC”.

However, according to Ogunsalu, “If the representative of the Parliament that sits on the financial committee of the university cannot inform the Parliament as to what the university does with the little funding it is getting from the Government of Jamaica, then Mr Iton should be bold enough to tell the entire Parliament to come to the graduation ceremony of the University of the West Indies this October and see the thousands of graduates that we are pushing into a community that was initially destined for a total doom.”

According to Ogunsalu, Iton is a very careful and seasoned university administrator with a good legal educational background, which makes him uniquely qualified to make decisions that are in the best interest of the institution.

“He (Iton) was the campus registrar at the UWI St Augustine campus, where he witnessed how the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago dug into the affairs of UWI at that campus, to the detriment of and embarrassment of that university,” said Ogunsalu. “The fact that you give money to UWI does not mean that you can command a set of academics and intellectuals to come and report to you. If they do this, it means that the education that they have acquired and that they are giving to others have no street value.”

Ogunsalu said that instead of seeking to control the university, the Government should instead try to use the institution to train more Jamaicans so that there will be less hands available to do the bidding of criminals.

“I want to use this opportunity to politely ask this same Parliament to pump much more money into the UWI Open Campus and Montego Bay Campus to allow an extension of both into the free zone working community of almost 6,000 working men and women who have for many years not utilised their five to six Caribbean Examination Council (subjects) but have now gone into the business of feeding scammers (lottery) with information that allows the trade to propagate,” said Ogunsalu. “… only education can stop this crime in Montego Bay, and because UWI remains the citadel of academic excellence, only UWI can properly utilise its academic resources to stop this crime. Good education at university level is what will stop crime … not police.”

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Venezuela delays state elections to 2017

default placeholder

Ecuador acknowledges limiting Julian Assange’s web access

default placeholder

Amid government silence, Venezuela’s microcephaly babies struggle

San Cristobal Paladar (Havana Times.org)

Havana suspends new licenses for private restaurants, owners fret

default placeholder

At least 25 inmates killed in prison clash in Brazil – media

default placeholder

Venezuela probes reports of prison cannibal deaths

default placeholder

Two shot dead at bikini carwash in T&T

default placeholder

T&T tops in Internet porn again

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  3. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  4. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  5. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  6. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  7. Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

    Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found

  8. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  9. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service