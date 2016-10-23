Thirty without jobs after Barbados fire

(Barbados Nation) Just weeks before the busy Christmas season, more than 30 people are on the breadline and some business owners’ holiday plans have been crushed following a late-night fire in Websters Industrial Park, Wildey, St Michael.

It took a massive response from the Barbados Fire Service, with six fire tenders, including one with a crane, and scores of fire officers, some of whom were off duty, to bring the fire that started on Friday night, under control several hours later on Saturday morning.

When it was over several businesses including Carlos Pastry Bakery Inc., C&R Distributors Inc., and Cross Fit: Island Fit had been consumed by the blaze resulting in millions of dollars in damage. Dance Strides Barbados is located in the complex and according to the studio’s Facebook page, the studio sustained water damage.