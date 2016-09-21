Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
A mother of eight was accidentally shot in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market during a shootout between a policeman and a fleeing bandit yesterday afternoon.
The woman, Jean Rodrigues, 54, of 35 Crane, West Coast Demerara, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient.
The shooting occurred sometime after 4pm.
Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy last evening told Stabroek News the woman was accidentally …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
-
Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
American Amir Oren at the helm as SCS readies to roll out parking meters
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Non-renewal of cash jet pilot’s lease for CJIA hangar unfair
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments