Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

A 19-year-old North Ruimveldt resident was shot dead early this morning while another man was critically injured, following an argument which ended outside the Rio Nightclub in Queenstown.

The dead teenager has been identified as Ryan Sergeant called ‘Harry.’ He was shot once to the head. The other individual, whose name was given as Jeffrey Ferrol was shot to his neck and is currently undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The incident occurred around 2 am.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain sketchy, Stabroek News understands that there was an argument inside the nightclub which eventually ended up as a scuffle. Shots was said to be fired by persons inside and outside the club; Sergeant and Ferrol were said to be unarmed.

Investigations are ongoing and the police are hunting for two suspects.

Meanwhile, the police today said “CCTV footage is available and investigators are informed of the possible suspects who were involved in an altercation, prior to rounds being discharged.”