QC sports to be held at GCC, school ground in poor state

The Queen’s College Board of Governors and the School’s Administration say they have taken the decision to host this year’s Annual Inter-House Athletic Championship at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 9: am.

In a statement today, the school said “Regrettably, we are unable to use our own ground owing to the fact that it has been, for some time now, in a state of disrepair resulting in it not being safe for the holding of our Athletics Championship. Due to the inclement weather leading up to this period and the poor drainage system the ground remains waterlogged. To date, we have been able to cut 1/3 of the ground, nonetheless, the problem persists.

“Recently, two engineers were consulted and they recommended that the ground be completely rehabilitated. Feasibility studies were conducted and an estimate was submitted. Phase One of this project is estimated at 20 Million Dollars and includes drainage, removal of excessive soil from the banks of the drainage area, ploughing, land filling, chipping, rolling and the replanting of lawn grass.

“We are appealing to all Old Students, the Business and Private Sector and all concerned citizens to assist us in making this project a reality. You are free to contact the Principal via telephone numbers: 255-3993/ 226-9547.”

