Weather system closes Grantley Adams airport

(Barbados Nation) The Grantley Adams International Airport will remain closed until the all clear has been given.

That word has come from the airport’s communications specialist Keith Goddard, who says no flights will be leaving or arriving until the relevant authorities give the go-ahead.

He said a decision was made to close the airport at 9:30 last night due to the impending arrival of a weather system.

“It is now 6 a.m. and a decision was taken to close the airport at 9:30 last night. The reopening of the airport would follow the national all clear which will be given by either the Meteorological Office or the Director of Emergency Management.