Weather system closes Grantley Adams airport
(Barbados Nation) The Grantley Adams International Airport will remain closed until the all clear has been given.
That word has come from the airport’s communications specialist Keith Goddard, who says no flights will be leaving or arriving until the relevant authorities give the go-ahead.
He said a decision was made to close the airport at 9:30 last night due to the impending arrival of a weather system.
“It is now 6 a.m. and a decision was taken to close the airport at 9:30 last night. The reopening of the airport would follow the national all clear which will be given by either the Meteorological Office or the Director of Emergency Management.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
Comments
About these comments