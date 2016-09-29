Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-CANU Head criticises court decision to free co-accused
Law enforcement authorities were yesterday mum on the embarrassing escape of Barry Dataram several days before he was convicted of trafficking following a major cocaine haul.
The authorities, sources say, have been informed that Dataram in the company of his reputed wife travelled illegally to Suriname and have since left for an unknown destination.
Questions have been raised as to how Dataram who has been on the local and US radar for years managed to leave Guyana undetected.
When contacted yesterday, acting Police Commissioner
