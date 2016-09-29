Unemployment rate pegged at 12.5% – 2012 census
The unemployment rate in Guyana as per the 2012 Population and Housing Census has been placed at 12.5 per cent, according to Compendium 3 of the census’s findings, dealing with economic activity, which was released yesterday.
According to Compendium 3, the working-age population is currently 504,325, 69.7 per cent of the total enumerated household population. This is up from 468,878, 63.5 per cent in the 2002 Population and Housing Census. This means that the working-age population increased by 35,447 persons or 7.6 per cent.
Though the numbers are different, the rate is the same as that of the 2002 Census.
