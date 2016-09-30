Dataram’s escape ought to have been avoided, Granger says
-calls for greater alertness from magistracy
Saying that a lack of resources to police the country’s borders was in part responsible for convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram being able to flee before his sentencing, President David Granger yesterday also called for “a greater level of alertness” on the part of the magistracy in such cases.
Dataram fled before the guilty verdict was delivered in his trial for cocaine trafficking on Tuesday, when he was sentenced to five years…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
