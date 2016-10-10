Cabinet members see ‘crisis’ in Grade Six math results

During an almost four-hour-long discussion of the poor performance in Mathematics recorded in this year’s National Grade Six Assessment, Cabinet members agreed that the situation was dire and a plan is needed to address it, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

The Ministry of the Presidency, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said Cabinet examined the “unsatisfactory” results as a matter of “extreme urgency and grave national importance” and had called on the Ministry of Education and its technical advisors to identify all appropriate steps needed to remedy this situation.

At a post-Cabinet news briefing on Friday, Harmon said the meeting was probably the first one "where every single member of Cabinet