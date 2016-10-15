Dataram, wife were using forged passports – Felix

The Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix today said that a full probe will be launched of how fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram and his wife managed to obtain fake Guyana passports. It was the latest embarrassment for the government from the Dataram case following his escape from Guyana just days before he was convicted of drug trafficking.

Dataram and his wife were captured yesterday in Suriname and were returned to Guyana today.

The episode is further embarrassing as President David Granger had said that the fugitive had not been travelling on a Guyana Passport.

A statement from the Minister of Citizenship follows:

Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix has said that a full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances under which convicted drug lord Mr. Barry Dataram and his reputed wife, Ms. Anjanie Boodnarine were issued fake passports and that those culpable will face the harshest possible action.

According to reports, Mr. Dataram and Ms. Boodnaraine were arrested in Suriname on Friday and handed over to Guyanese authorities. The fake passports, which were found in their possession, bore the names David Persaud and Christine Persaud with the year of issue being 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Minister Felix said that the passports are now in the possession of the police and that the investigation, which has been launched will seek to determine the circumstances under which the passports were issued, who and what documents were involved in their preparation and the method of the husband and wife’s departure from Guyana. The Ministry of Citizenship, which has responsibility for immigration services, inherited a number of challenges related to the integrity of systems when the new administration took office in May 2015 and have been working to correct these issues.

Mr. Dataram and his wife were, along with two others, charged with possession of 129.23kg of cocaine at his home for the purpose of trafficking on April 16, 2015. On September 27, 2016, Mr. Dataram was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment while Ms. Boodnaraine and the two other co-defendants were acquitted. Mr. Dataram was also fined $164, 286,000 for possession of cocaine.

Featured Photos »

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition