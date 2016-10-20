Bartica for 31-hr blackout

Bartica is set for a 31-hour blackout today and GPL is beset by various faults across the country including on its pivotal 69kv transmission line in the city leaving consumers and the business community fuming.

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said that power outages currently being experienced across the country are the result of faults along the 69kv transmission line linking the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) and emergency works on a generator in Essequibo.

Bartica has an unrelated problem. GPL announced that it will commence repairs …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.