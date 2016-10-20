Bartica for 31-hr blackout
-GPL beset by problems
Bartica is set for a 31-hour blackout today and GPL is beset by various faults across the country including on its pivotal 69kv transmission line in the city leaving consumers and the business community fuming.
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said that power outages currently being experienced across the country are the result of faults along the 69kv transmission line linking the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) and emergency works on a generator in Essequibo.
Bartica has an unrelated problem. GPL announced that it will commence repairs …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments