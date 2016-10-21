Ministry announces review of Barama investment

With Barama Company Limited not seeking a renewal of its forest concession agreement, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) yesterday said it would be embarking on an assessment of the 25-year-old investment to citizens.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said Barama’s decision provides an opportunity for the government to partake in a “stocktaking exercise” where it can objectively assess the value of the remaining forest through its contribution to the ecosystem, while also evaluating the value of the past 25 years to the Guyanese citizens. “Such an exercise would be pivotal in decision-making as it relates to economic empowerment and development of sustainable …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.