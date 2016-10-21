Ministry announces review of Barama investment

-after company’s decision against renewing agreement

With Barama Company Limited not seeking a renewal of its forest concession agreement, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) yesterday said it would be embarking on an assessment of the 25-year-old investment to citizens.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said Barama’s decision provides an opportunity for the government to partake in a “stocktaking exercise” where it can objectively assess the value of the remaining forest through its contribution to the ecosystem, while also evaluating the value of the past 25 years to the Guyanese citizens. “Such an exercise would be pivotal in decision-making as it relates to economic empowerment and development of sustainable …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Winston Benjamin in court

Ulverston man remanded over murder of woman

Strikers at Wales

Sugar workers protest over no pay hike

Puranand Baljit

Accused committed to face trial over Madewini mechanic’s murder

Vanessa Moore

UK-based woman freed of cocaine-in-rum charge

Jahryl Reid

Accused denies killing Mabura businessman as trial begins

Ayube Mohammed

Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance NDC has overhauled garbage collection, Chairman says

Dr. Deo Singh, Ophthalmologist performs an eye examination on one the patients benefitting from a corneal transplant (GINA photo)

Visiting team doing two corneal transplants

Businessman, Beni Sankar (left), among others at the pre-festival activity

Festival set but local stakeholders facing shortage of coconuts

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  4. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  5. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  6. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority

  7. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  8. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  9. featured

    Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house