Venezuela, opposition to hold dialogue as protests brew

CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, (Reuters) – Venezuela’s socialist government and opposition will hold surprise talks on Sunday amid a worsening political standoff and protests since the suspension of a referendum drive to remove unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.
The two sides will meet on Margarita island to talk amid the oil-rich country’s brutal economic crisis, the government, opposition, and the Vatican’s envoy to Venezuela said today.

“This dialogue is now crystallizing,” Socialist Party official Jorge Rodriguez told reporters. He said the Vatican and regional bloc UNASUR will accompany the talks.

Past conversations between the bitterly polarized sides have led to little progress.

The opposition says Maduro is inept and must leave office before the crisis worsens while he vows not to be pushed out by a power-hungry elite seeking a coup.

A demonstrator speaks to members of Venezuelan National Guard during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator speaks to members of Venezuelan National Guard during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader, made an unannounced trip to the Vatican on Monday to meet Pope Francis, who urged him to alleviate people’s suffering to solve the crisis.

The Vatican agreed in September to accompany a dialogue between Maduro and his foes, although formal rapprochement had yet to happen.

There was no indication Maduro would participate in Sunday’s talks.

The opposition is calling for nationwide protests on Wednesday as Venezuela’s third year of recession has many skipping meals due to widespread food shortages and spiraling prices.

PROTESTS

Several hundred students today burned rubbish and set up roadblocks in the volatile border city of San Cristobal near Colombia. The city, a hotbed of anti-Maduro sentiment, was the site of the worst violence during protests two years ago that led to 43 deaths around the nation.

“We want freedom!” chanted the protesters, who closed several roads under the watch of police and troops.

Students held scattered protests in other places around Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, but mainstream opposition leaders were holding fire for Wednesday’s rallies dubbed “The Takeover of Venezuela.”

Foes say Maduro, 53, has veered openly into dictatorship by sidelining the opposition-led congress, jailing opponents and then leaning on compliant judicial and electoral authorities to stop the referendum.

Many of Venezuela’s 30 million people fear the standoff will create more unrest in a nation already exhausted by political confrontation, a plunging economy and rampant crime.

Ramping up the crisis, the opposition-led National Assembly this weekend began proceedings to put Maduro on trial for violating democracy. Still, the trial is unlikely to get traction, given the government and Supreme Court say congress has legitimatized itself.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured

Khemraj Ramjattan

AFC against taking of Carmichael St land

Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

The building housing the home and grocery

Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

Parking meter spaces delineated by NPS/SCS on Main Street.

Parking meters cometh

default placeholder

Region Six tender board repeatedly failed to award contracts to lowest, most competitive bidders

default placeholder

Acting Top Cop criticises judiciary over granting of bail

The gun and live ammunition that were found by the police on the trio. (Police photo)

Gun, ammo found after suspicious trio searched in East La Penitence

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  2. Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  3. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  4. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  5. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  6. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  7. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  8. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  9. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training