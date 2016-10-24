Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-one house demolished, others damaged
By Bebi Oosman
A violent storm tore through several villages on the East Coast of Berbice during the wee hours yesterday flattening one home, damaging others and leaving residents with millions in losses.
The 2 am storm also uprooted trees and caused a blackout. The villager whose home was flattened leaving him with millions in losses, Alimudeen Gobin, a cane harvester of Number 19 Village, told Stabroek News that he was not at home at the time of the storm. He said that he was in Bloomfield Village on the Corentyne which was not affected. Gobin stated that he returned home around 04:20 am yesterday to be greeted by the disaster.
“I come to get me things to go to work when me see me house in this condition. The storm was too …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments