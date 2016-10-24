Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

By Bebi Oosman

A violent storm tore through several villages on the East Coast of Berbice during the wee hours yesterday flattening one home, damaging others and leaving residents with millions in losses.

The 2 am storm also uprooted trees and caused a blackout. The villager whose home was flattened leaving him with millions in losses, Alimudeen Gobin, a cane harvester of Number 19 Village, told Stabroek News that he was not at home at the time of the storm. He said that he was in Bloomfield Village on the Corentyne which was not affected. Gobin stated that he returned home around 04:20 am yesterday to be greeted by the disaster.

"I come to get me things to go to work when me see me house in this condition. The storm was too