Autopsy on Parfait Harmonie teen inconclusive
A post-mortem examination on the remains of 13-year-old Mariza Kissoon, who succumbed last Thursday at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) after collapsing at her school, could not determine the cause of death.
This was confirmed by Commander of ‘C’ Division Leslie James, who said that samples have been taken for the purpose of additional testing to be carried out.
Kissoon, of 1518 Westminster, Parfait Harmonie died on Thursday afternoon at the WDRH where she was taken by her head teacher and sister after she suddenly collapsed in her classroom at the New Era Academy, a private school in Parfait Harmonie.
