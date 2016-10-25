Woodlands Hospital launches cutting-edge Zika testing

The Woodlands Hospital is moving to revolutionize Guyana’s capabilities in the area of infectious disease testing, specifically with regard to the Zika virus, with the introduction of high-performance and cost-effective molecular diagnostic testing equipment.

The hospital’s new cutting-edge Zika testing equipment was presented to members of the media yesterday by a team representing Co-Diagnostics, a US based medical diagnostics company.

This follows the hospital's decision to move away from the use of rapid testing in the light of research, which it said has shown that many devices used for rapid testing have yielded false-positive results.