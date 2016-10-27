Gov’t says PPP/C wrong on allocations to constitutional agencies
The government yesterday said that the opposition PPP/C had erroneously stated that allocations to constitutional agencies had been cut in the upcoming 2017 budget.
In a statement from the Director of Public Information, the APNU+AFC government released a table showing that to the contrary, there had been increases in allocations to constitutional bodies.
It acknowledged that the allocation to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was cut and defended this by saying that no election was to be held in 2017.
