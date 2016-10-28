Accused in fatal stabbing over food to stand trial for manslaughter
-released on $200,000 bail
Mark Anthony Bartley, accused of knifing another man to death over a box of food in April of this year, was yesterday committed to stand trial for manslaughter.
Bartley, who gave his address as Lot 38 Back Street, Houston, was charged in May with the murder of Gordon Ross outside of the White Castle Fish Shop at John and Hadfield streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.
At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday committed Bartley to stand trial in the High Court at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. He was also granted his release on bail.
