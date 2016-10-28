Prison officer on bail after denying smuggling drugs into NA prison
Joanna Erskine, a prison officer who is accused of smuggling ganja into the New Amsterdam Prison, was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail after denying the charge at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.
Erskine, 35, of Lot 723 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, is charged with possession of 298 grammes of cannabis for trafficking. It is alleged that she smuggled the cannabis into the prison on Sunday.
Erskine was represented by attorney Tonia Clements, who said that according to her briefing, the narcotics were not found on her client nor on her premises.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
-
AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments