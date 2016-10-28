Prison officer on bail after denying smuggling drugs into NA prison

Joanna Erskine, a prison officer who is accused of smuggling ganja into the New Amsterdam Prison, was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail after denying the charge at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Erskine, 35, of Lot 723 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, is charged with possession of 298 grammes of cannabis for trafficking. It is alleged that she smuggled the cannabis into the prison on Sunday.

Erskine was represented by attorney Tonia Clements, who said that according to her briefing, the narcotics were not found on her client nor on her premises.