Prison officer on bail after denying smuggling drugs into NA prison

Joanna Erskine, a prison officer who is accused of smuggling ganja into the New Amsterdam Prison, was yesterday placed on $150,000 bail after denying the charge at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Erskine, 35, of Lot 723 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, is charged with possession of 298 grammes of cannabis for trafficking. It is alleged that she smuggled the cannabis into the prison on Sunday.

Erskine was represented by attorney Tonia Clements, who said that according to her briefing, the narcotics were not found on her client nor on her premises.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

20161028constitutional-agencies-budgets

Gov’t, opposition clash on budget for constitutional bodies

Kevin Inniss

Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

Gail Atkinson after the attack

Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

Philbert Edwards

Miner charged over 17-year-old Potaro murder

default placeholder

Accused in fatal stabbing over food to stand trial for manslaughter

default placeholder

Business Minister confident five-year plan will trigger broad development

default placeholder

Suspect in bat murder held

default placeholder

South Ruimveldt woman caught with cocaine strapped to legs

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  6. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  7. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house

  8. The AK 47 and ammo found (Police photo)

    AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

  9. tensions

    Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161028-front-pic

An early start

20161026luckmin

Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Senior citizens at the event

GALLERY: Women’s leadership institute honours senior citizens

Region 3 Police Commander, Leslie James leading the march (NADF photo)

GALLERY: Region Three youths march against drugs

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun