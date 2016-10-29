Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
– Harmon
The APNU+AFC government yesterday said that a special team is to be set up to ensure the prosecution of criminal offences connected to the sale of land at the ‘Pradoville 2’ scheme, where former President Bharrat Jagdeo and a string of current and former senior officials have houses.
The decision came after a perusal by Cabinet of the audit of the ‘Pradoville 2’ scheme, which was one of dozens of audits that had been commissioned by the government on entering office last year.
In addition, government will also hand over the audit report and another into the hosting of World Cup Cricket in 2007 to the Guyana Police Force for their own investigations into alleged criminal matters. A special prosecution team is also to be set up for the World Cup Cricket audit.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
