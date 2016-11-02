Procurement Commission to elect Chair tomorrow

The members of the recently established Public Procurement Commission (PPC) will meet tomorrow to, among other things, select its Chair as it prepares for operations soon.

“The PPC would be meeting with the PAC [Public Accounts Committee] this Thursday to finalise administrative arrangements so as to become operational,” PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali told Stabroek News yesterday.

Stabroek News understands that the members of the PPC and the PAC will also be discussing the conditions of service of the members, selecting an office and deciding upon the number of staff the commission would need to be functional.