City seeking gov’t help to settle debt to garbage contractors

- King

City Hall is seeking help from central government to pay off the over $300 million it owes to garbage collection contractors, which have threatened to suspend their services unless they are paid, according to Town Clerk Royston King.

Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. and Cevons Waste Management have given notice to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of their intention to suspend their collection services from November 14 if they are not paid hundreds of millions owed to them.

King yesterday confirmed that both firms have indicated via letters that they would have to suspend their operations unless paid.

As a result, he said City Hall is engaging government as well as other partners whom he did not want to name.

Puran Brothers and Cevons are contracted by the M&CC to clean up residential and commercial sections of the city since the municipality does not have the equipment needed to do the work itself.

King told Stabroek News the council would have to develop a strategic plan to tackle the garbage situation if it is unable to make payments to the companies in time.

However, in August the council had resumed responsibility for garbage collection in several city wards due to its lack of finances but it was forced to once again relinquish the commercial district to Puran Brothers due to its inability to handle the service.

According to King, the M&CC is experiencing severe financial challenges “because we have stretched to reach out to local communities and we had to break the burden of 23 years after neglect of the city which manifested into garbage and weeds in the drainages and a number of other things that affected the image of the country.“

He called on property owners to pay outstanding rates to help the city to pay its debts. “If you would recall, the Treasurer reported we have $22 billion outstanding. A large portion of that is owed by the business community. We are asking corporate citizens and householders to come in a settle their accounts so we can honor our obligations with our contractors, so we can provide vital services to communities,” King said.

The city continues to rack up debt as its recorded expenditure continuously outstrips its recorded income. Last month, it spent $161,683,750, which is more than double its recorded income.

In May, both firms had threatened to end their services to the council over debts owed by the city. “We were owed $97 million and were paid $1.2 million. We keep asking the bank to bear with us as we have our own debts but there is only so much they can bear,” General Manager of Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Inc Kaleshwar Puran later told this newspaper in August.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Chief Executive Officer of Cevons Waste Management Morse Archer. “We are owed $168 million.

We can’t go on. We have exhausted our monies and are existing at the mercy of people crediting us. If we don’t get substantial payment we will be forced to strike,” he said.

 

More in Local News

(From left) Public relations consultant Kit Nascimento, Head of Smart City Solutions Amir Oren and Town Clerk Royston King during the press briefing yesterday morning at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Parking meters for roll out by mid-December

The SleepIn hotel on Church Street

Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority

default placeholder

Total public debt $317.7b at end of 2015

default placeholder

DPP denies state prosecutors shun ‘highly political’ cases

The Hing Fa Restaurant, where the attack occurred

Newtown restaurateur battered in robbery

The Kitty Health Centre

GPHC appeals for non-urgent cases to seek treatment at local health centres

Eleven Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) workers, who were sacked for protesting in front of the company’s head office last month, yesterday protested outside of the Ministry of the Presidency in hopes of securing President David Granger’s intervention in the case.

Sacked Demerara Timbers workers call on President to act on their behalf

Public Health Minister Dr. George Norton speaking with some members of the public. (PNCR photo)

Public health ministers meet public at Congress Place

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  5. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  6. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  7. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

  8. Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour

  9. 20161102-bartica-massacre

    Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework

First Lady, Sandra Granger giving her address at the African Cultural and Development Association’s (ACDA) Sikukuu ya-Mwaka hosted at the Akwaaba Centre, Thomas Lands. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: First Lady commends ACDA and COLAACO’s strides in education

20161031-diwali-front

Festival of lights