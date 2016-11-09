Police suspect inside job in Yokohama Trading robbery
-manager hires private investigator for probe
An inside job is suspected in the robbery of the Yokohama Trading head office, from where over $17M was stolen in a gun-point hold up on Monday.
A police source told Stabroek News yesterday that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and given special attention since an “inside job” is suspected.
Statements have been taken from several employees, who were also questioned in relation to the robbery.
