Caribbean Medical Mission conducts outreaches at GPHC and in Berbice
More than a dozen healthcare professionals attached to the Caribbean Medical Mission (CMM) travelled to Guyana last week Saturday to conduct a week of medical outreach.
CMM was founded in 1996 by six physicians and three nurses, with the aim of treating underprivileged people in the Caribbean. They have been travelling to Guyana for at least a decade. Dr James Cort heads the team that comes to Guyana.
The volunteers, who originated from the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the East Orange General Hospital, specialize in a number of…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Comments
About these comments