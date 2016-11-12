South man shot dead over bike
-during confrontation at Albouystown house
A So Ruimveldt man was shot dead yesterday morning after he and an uncle broke into an Albouystown house to confront another man over a bicycle.
Dead is Michael Junior Payne, 27, a mason and vendor of Lot 364 Tucker Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Payne, who was shot to the forehead, chest and left arm, died at the scene. His uncle, who has been identified only as “Turtle” and is said to be a resident of Ketley Street, Charlestown, was arrested shortly after the shooting. He remained in police custody up to press time.
The fatal shooting occurred around 6.30am at the Lot 85 La Penitence Street, Albouystown apartment home of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Comments
About these comments