South man shot dead over bike

A So Ruimveldt man was shot dead yesterday morning after he and an uncle broke into an Albouystown house to confront another man over a bicycle.

Dead is Michael Junior Payne, 27, a mason and vendor of Lot 364 Tucker Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Payne, who was shot to the forehead, chest and left arm, died at the scene. His uncle, who has been identified only as “Turtle” and is said to be a resident of Ketley Street, Charlestown, was arrested shortly after the shooting. He remained in police custody up to press time.

The fatal shooting occurred around 6.30am at the Lot 85 La Penitence Street, Albouystown apartment home of