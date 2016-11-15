GPL should have found new path for submarine cable
- engineer
With GPL set to finish replanting its cable to reconnect the Vreed-en-Hoop power station with its Kingston facility, a longtime mechanical and electrical engineer says that the utility should have found a new path as it is at risk of being damaged again.
The cable was severed in a dredging operation on July 12 this year.
Engineer Cyril Walker told Stabroek News that the cable is "going to cut again" if the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) does not opt to have it moved to another location. "We are in the estuary of a major river in the middle of the harbour where vessels heavily transverse and park. Every time they lay and bring up their anchor the cable is at risk of being damaged and they have to fix it at great costs," Walker explained to Stabroek News last week.
