African Business Roundtable launched with emphasis on collective effort

The economic empowerment of Guyanese of African descent requires a collective effort and this is the impetus behind the founding of the African Business Roundtable (ABR) by the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA).

The ABR, which was launched at the Marriott Hotel last evening, seeks to create business opportunities for people of African descent, facilitate access to markets, openings to financing and stimulate opportunities for self-development and the transformation of villages into viable economic centres.

It has been constituted as part of the national effort to achieve the objectives contained in resolutions A/Res/68/237 and A/Res/69/16 of the United Nations General Assembly in respect of the international decade for people of African Descent and the Programme of Action thereof and in