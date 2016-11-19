GTT launches new customer experience store

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday morning opened the doors of its third customer experience store on Brickdam.

The store, which is located at Lot 55 Brickdam, Georgetown and formerly housed the company’s BlackBerry store, was opened with the aim of better serving its customers.

CEO of the company Justin Nedd, in brief remarks, said GTT is currently in a period of change and the results of hard work put in over the past few years are now being revealed. “GTT is really committed to Guyana and this is just one example of how we are changing, and we are changing in a positive way,” he said.

He said that the company looks forwards to bringing a lot more initiatives next year, such as more digital customer engagement and faster internet service throughout the country.

During the ceremony, Minister of Public Communication Cathy Hughes took the opportunity to congratulate the company.